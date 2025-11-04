Left Menu

Steering Self-Reliance: Admiral Tripathi's Vision for the Indian Navy

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi discusses the Indian Navy's focus on self-reliance and sovereignty, aiming for over 200 ships by 2035. He emphasizes indigenous strength beyond battlefields, with a strategic shift toward 'Trust in India'. Partnerships are based on purpose and principles, fostering a rules-based region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 16:47 IST
Navy
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi: The Indian Navy is setting an ambitious course towards self-reliance with plans to induct a new indigenous warship or submarine every 40 days, according to Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, the Chief of Naval Staff. The Admiral stressed the importance of building sovereign capabilities to face upcoming security challenges.

Speaking at the India Defence Conclave hosted by Bharat Shakti, Admiral Tripathi highlighted that moving towards a 200-plus-ship Navy by 2035 is crucial. All 52 ships currently on order are being constructed in Indian shipyards, emphasizing the Navy's commitment to 'aatmanirbharta' or self-reliance.

The Admiral also underscored the significance of indigenously-developed defense capabilities, arguing that strength now extends into industrial ecosystems and innovation chains. As India progresses to a developed country by 2047, these efforts aim to foster a free, open, and rules-based maritime region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

