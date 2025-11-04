Steering Self-Reliance: Admiral Tripathi's Vision for the Indian Navy

New Delhi: The Indian Navy is setting an ambitious course towards self-reliance with plans to induct a new indigenous warship or submarine every 40 days, according to Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, the Chief of Naval Staff. The Admiral stressed the importance of building sovereign capabilities to face upcoming security challenges.

Speaking at the India Defence Conclave hosted by Bharat Shakti, Admiral Tripathi highlighted that moving towards a 200-plus-ship Navy by 2035 is crucial. All 52 ships currently on order are being constructed in Indian shipyards, emphasizing the Navy's commitment to 'aatmanirbharta' or self-reliance.

The Admiral also underscored the significance of indigenously-developed defense capabilities, arguing that strength now extends into industrial ecosystems and innovation chains. As India progresses to a developed country by 2047, these efforts aim to foster a free, open, and rules-based maritime region.

