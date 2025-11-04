Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Honored with 2025 World Leader for Peace and Security Award

The Boston Global Forum (BGF) and the AI World Society (AIWS) have bestowed the 2025 World Leader for Peace and Security Award on Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, acknowledging his substantial impact on global peace-building, reconciliation, and leadership in humanitarian efforts. This accolade marks the award's 10th anniversary, celebrating leaders who demonstrate moral courage, visionary governance, and compassion in advancing global peace and ethical progress, according to a press release from the Art of Living Foundation.

Since its launch, the award has recognized prominent figures who have bolstered the moral and strategic foundations of world peace. Past laureates include Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel in 2015, UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in 2016, Finland's President Sauli Niinisto in 2018, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people in 2022, and France's President Emmanuel Macron in 2024, the Art of Living stated. This decade milestone honors Ravi Shankar, demonstrating that 21st-century peace must be rooted in inner harmony, interfaith dialogue, and ethical technology.

The recognition elevates India's spiritual and humanitarian leadership to the global stage. Gurudev's honor highlights India's role as 'Vishwa Guru,' demonstrating how ancient wisdom guides modern governance and global ethics. He was celebrated for his leadership in peace and reconciliation, humanitarian efforts across 180 countries, and moral guidance in the digital and AI age, being described as a 'bridge-builder free from agenda or bias' by the Forum.

