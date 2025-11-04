Left Menu

Turkey's Diesel Dilemma: Rising Costs Amid Sanctions

Turkey faces increased diesel prices due to Western sanctions on Russian oil companies, impacting imports and insurance costs. Major supplier Guzel Enerji announced price hikes, citing sanctions against Lukoil and Rosneft. To meet domestic demand, Turkish fuel suppliers seek non-Russian diesel alternatives as dependency on Russian diesel persists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 16:56 IST
Turkey's Diesel Dilemma: Rising Costs Amid Sanctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Turkey is grappling with soaring diesel prices following Western sanctions on Russian oil firms. Major supplier Guzel Enerji recently informed customers of impending price hikes due to the complicated market conditions caused by restrictions against Lukoil and Rosneft.

The country's reliance on Russian diesel poses challenges, especially since Turkey emerged as the leading importer after Western nations banned Russian oil over Ukraine-related tensions. Guzel Enerji, backed by Turkey's army pension fund Oyak, raised wholesale diesel rates from November 3.

Efforts are underway by local companies to source more diesel from domestic refineries such as Tupras and SOCAR, and explore alternative non-Russian sources to counteract the supply crunch. Currently, Turkey's diesel demand reaches around 534,000 barrels per day, a significant portion of which comes from Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025