WeBank's Global Fintech Expansion Takes Center Stage at Hong Kong FinTech Week 2025

WeBank, a pioneering digital bank in China, alongside its subsidiary WeBank Technology Services, stole the spotlight at the Hong Kong FinTech Week x StartmeupHK Festival 2025. Their participation marks a new chapter in global outreach, showcasing advancements in technology and inclusive financial practices.

The festival, a premier innovation event, saw over 37,000 attendees. WeBank used this platform to reveal its distributed core banking system, highlight native AI applications, and present digital artworks inspired by Web3. The Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and other officials examined their booth on the first day.

An evolving AI-native bank, WeBank highlighted the integration of over 100 AI-driven applications. Executive Vice President Henry Ma emphasized the bank's role in revolutionizing financial services with AI, positioning Hong Kong as a pivotal hub for international fintech collaborations.

