IdeationX 2.0: Youth Innovation Shaping India's Life Insurance Future

SBI Life Insurance concluded the Grand Finale of 'IdeationX 2.0', a national platform for innovative solutions in life insurance. Pritish Wadhwa, Stuti Rajesh Shah, and Eshan Sharma from SPJIMR won the competition. IdeationX 2.0 aims to nurture ideas addressing real-world challenges within the life insurance sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 17:36 IST
  • India

SBI Life Insurance's innovative platform, IdeationX 2.0, has successfully concluded with its Grand Finale, spotlighting fresh solutions for India's life insurance landscape. Students from top B-schools across the nation participated in this youth-centric initiative aimed at reimagining insurance through innovative thinking.

The winning team consisted of Pritish Wadhwa, Stuti Rajesh Shah, and Eshan Sharma from S. P. Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai. Their groundbreaking ideas were selected from over 31,000 entries, reflecting the immense talent and innovation bubbling within India's future leaders.

Olympic Gold Medalist Abhinav Bindra delivered an inspiring keynote at the event, encouraging participants to continually strive for excellence. SBI Life's IdeationX embodies a dynamic collaboration between academia and industry, focused on expanding insurance inclusivity and empowerment.

