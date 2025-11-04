Left Menu

Suzlon Achieves Remarkable Six-Fold Profit Surge

Suzlon, a renewable energy solutions provider, reported a significant increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 1,279 crore in the September quarter. The company notably boosted its total income and strengthened its order book with a record 6.2 GW during FY26 and FY27.

Suzlon, a prominent player in the renewable energy sector, experienced a nearly six-fold increase in its consolidated net profit, soaring to Rs 1,279 crore for the September quarter. This remarkable growth comes against a backdrop of Rs 200.60 crore profit during the same period last year, as revealed in their regulatory filing.

The company's total income surged to Rs 3,897 crore in the second quarter of 2025-26, showcasing substantial advancement from Rs 2,121.23 crore a year ago. The impressive earnings align with Suzlon's strategy to decouple project development from execution, according to Vice Chairman Girish Tanti.

Further strengthening its position, Suzlon's order book has surpassed 6 GW, signaling promising future prospects. As the Indian wind market aligns itself for 6 GW installations in FY26 and 8 GW in FY27, CEO J P Chalasani emphasized the company's commitment to sustainable and profitable growth.

