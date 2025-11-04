Bharti Airtel Seeks Government Relief in AGR Saga

Bharti Airtel is set to seek government relief regarding adjusted gross revenue (AGR) matters, following a favorable Supreme Court ruling in Vodafone Idea's case, a company official revealed.

The top court ruled that telecom operators' AGR dues could be reconsidered beyond the 2016-17 fiscal year, effective immediately. Bharti Airtel's Vice-Chairman Gopal Vittal expressed relief at the decision, stating the company would engage the government for potential resolution.

With total AGR liabilities amounting to Rs 38,604 crore by March 2025, Bharti Airtel previously approached the Department of Telecom seeking solutions akin to Vodafone Idea's relief, which involved converting interest on deferred AGR dues into equity shares. The move hints at growing financial challenges within India's telecom sector.

