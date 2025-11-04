Left Menu

Argentina's Energy Surge: A New LNG Venture

Argentina's YPF, Italy's Eni, and ADNOC's XRG team up for a major LNG project based on the Vaca Muerta gas reserve. This venture could significantly boost Argentina's foreign income by $20 billion annually through exports, utilizing floating liquefaction units in Rio Negro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 19:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Argentina's state-controlled oil company, YPF, has announced a strategic partnership with Italy's Eni and XRG, an investment arm of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). The collaboration is set to bolster Argentina's liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, YPF revealed on Tuesday.

In October, YPF and Eni finalized an engineering agreement to export gas from the Vaca Muerta formation, recognized as the world's second-largest unconventional natural gas reserve. Spearheading the initiative, YPF plans to establish floating liquefaction units at a port in Rio Negro, with gas transported from Vaca Muerta in Neuquen via pipeline.

This ambitious LNG project promises to significantly reinforce Argentina's foreign exchange reserves, potentially bringing in $20 billion in annual export revenues.

