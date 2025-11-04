Left Menu

Wall Street Faces Turbulence Amid Big Tech Selloff

Wall Street indexes have plunged to their lowest in over a week as U.S. banks warn of a potential market selloff. Concerns over high valuations and mixed performance from key players like Palantir and big tech stocks such as Nvidia and Microsoft have contributed to this downturn.

Wall Street's key indexes tumbled to their lowest in over a week on Tuesday, driven by cautionary signals from major U.S. banks about a looming market selloff. Despite an optimistic sales forecast, AI darling Palantir failed to excite investors, leading to an 8.7% drop in its share price.

Notable figures, including CEOs from Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, flagged the possibility of a 10% to 15% market correction, highlighting concerns about exceedingly high stock valuations. Concurrently, big tech shares witnessed declines; Nvidia fell 2.1%, Alphabet dipped 1.6%, and Microsoft decreased by 1%.

The downturn saw significant impacts on the major indexes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite faced considerable losses as fears about the sustainability of AI-related investments resurfaced amid a historic bull run in equities.

