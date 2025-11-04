Punjab Power Shake-Up: Director Sacked Over Fuel Cost Misconduct

The Punjab government has abruptly terminated Harjit Singh, the director of generation at Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL), over alleged 'serious misconduct' in handling fuel costs at state-run thermal power plants. The decision underscores accountability issues within the utility.

Official orders from Power Secretary Basant Garg revealed discrepancies in fuel costs at the Guru Gobind Singh Super Thermal Plant and Sri Guru Amardas Thermal Plant. Despite PSPCL owning a coal mine in Jharkhand, these costs were reportedly higher than those at private thermal facilities, leading to substantial financial losses.

This prompt action follows shortly after Garg assumed his role as the Chairman-cum-Managing Director. On his first day, Garg had already suspended Chief Engineer Harish Sharma for similar irregularities, signaling a rigorous crackdown on misconduct within the corporation.

(With inputs from agencies.)