Punjab Power Shake-Up: Director Sacked Over Fuel Cost Misconduct

Harjit Singh, the director of Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd, was dismissed for 'serious misconduct' related to fuel cost management at state-run thermal plants. Despite owning a coal mine, the utility faced higher costs compared to private plants, leading to significant financial losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala | Updated: 04-11-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 21:18 IST
The Punjab government has abruptly terminated Harjit Singh, the director of generation at Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL), over alleged 'serious misconduct' in handling fuel costs at state-run thermal power plants. The decision underscores accountability issues within the utility.

Official orders from Power Secretary Basant Garg revealed discrepancies in fuel costs at the Guru Gobind Singh Super Thermal Plant and Sri Guru Amardas Thermal Plant. Despite PSPCL owning a coal mine in Jharkhand, these costs were reportedly higher than those at private thermal facilities, leading to substantial financial losses.

This prompt action follows shortly after Garg assumed his role as the Chairman-cum-Managing Director. On his first day, Garg had already suspended Chief Engineer Harish Sharma for similar irregularities, signaling a rigorous crackdown on misconduct within the corporation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

