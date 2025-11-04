Resilient Microfinance Sector Shows Signs of Recovery Despite Shrinking Portfolios
The microfinance sector reported a shrinking lending portfolio but saw improvements in asset quality. The gross lending portfolio dropped, yet disbursements rose. Banks and NBFCs led growth in loans above Rs 1 lakh. Improved asset quality demonstrates a more resilient sector balancing growth and sustainability.
- Country:
- India
The microfinance industry faced a decline in its lending portfolio during the September quarter, yet showed a notable rise in asset quality, according to a report released on Tuesday. The gross lending portfolio contracted by 16.5% year-on-year to Rs 3.45 lakh crore as of September 30, 2025.
Active loans to lower-income borrowers dropped by 19.3% year-on-year to 12.4 crore. However, disbursements in the July-September period rose by 6.5%, driven by the Rs 50,000-1 lakh loan segment, with loans above Rs 1 lakh accounting for a larger share.
The microfinance sector has reinforced commitments to prudent lending. Chairman Sachin Seth noted improvements in customer selection and credit underwriting practices, contributing to a sustainable and maturing credit system, as reflected in decreased unpaid dues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
