Haryana's Lifeline for Farmers: Monsoon Relief Scheme

The Haryana government has launched a scheme to aid farmers hit by monsoon rains, deferring electricity bill payments for agricultural consumers until 2026 without late fees.

Updated: 04-11-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 22:19 IST
On Tuesday, the Haryana government rolled out a significant relief scheme for farmers impacted by the recent heavy monsoon rains and subsequent floods. This initiative, as announced by an energy department spokesperson, offers respite by deferring electricity bill payments for agricultural tubewell consumers across the state.

According to the plan, farmers will not need to clear their bills from the period of July 2025 to December 2025 until six months later, starting in January 2026. This staggered payment plan is set to benefit around 7.10 lakh agricultural consumers, providing much-needed financial relief.

Importantly, during this deferment period, the Haryana government assures farmers that there will be no late payment surcharges imposed, and electricity supply will remain unaffected. The state government will absorb the financial impact of this decision, underscoring its commitment to supporting the agriculture sector through challenging times.

