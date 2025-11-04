Left Menu

Building the Future: India's Strategic Defence Innovation

At the India Defence Conclave 2025, Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi emphasized the necessity of shared defence innovation. He highlighted India's strategic challenges and the importance of developing capabilities through defence R&D and partnerships. Gen Dwivedi urged investment in emerging technologies to support India's growth in defence and manufacturing.

At the India Defence Conclave 2025, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi highlighted the indispensable role of shared defence innovation in facing the world's complex threats. He emphasized that no nation can stand secure alone, advocating for strategic partnerships as a pathway to enhancing military capabilities.

Gen Dwivedi pointed to India's 'two-and-a-half front challenge' and 'post 'Op Sindoor' empowerment' as driving forces behind the nation's increased defence flexibility. He stressed the importance of converting concepts into capabilities through investment in research and development, as well as prioritizing emerging technologies such as AI, quantum, and cyber capabilities.

The Army chief called for a collaborative approach involving academia, industry, and military, underlining the need for military-civil fusion. He cited examples like BrahMos and K9 Vajra as successful outcomes of such partnerships and urged the industry to enhance efficiency through advanced technologies to secure India's future defence and manufacturing growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

