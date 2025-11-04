Left Menu

Azharuddin Joins Telangana Cabinet Amid Controversy

Former cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin has been sworn in as a minister in the Telangana Cabinet, drawing attention and criticism from the BJP. Allocated the Public Enterprises and Minorities Welfare portfolios, his induction is seen as strategically significant amid upcoming bye-elections in Jubilee Hills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 22:54 IST
Azharuddin Joins Telangana Cabinet Amid Controversy
Congress leader Mohammad Azharuddin sworn in as minister in Telangana Cabinet (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin, now a Congress leader, has been appointed as a minister in the Telangana Cabinet. According to a statement from Chief Secretary K Ramkrishna Rao, Azharuddin will oversee the Public Enterprises and Minorities Welfare portfolios. Previously, these roles were managed by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar respectively.

The swearing-in ceremony took place on Friday at the Raj Bhavan, officiated by Governor Jishnu Dev Verma. With this addition, the Revanth Reddy cabinet now houses 16 ministers, just two shy of the full permissible strength of the Council of Ministers in Telangana. Azharuddin's inclusion has sparked debate, as the BJP alleges that the move violates the Model Code of Conduct ahead of the Jubilee Hills bye-election.

BJP MLA Payal Shanker has filed a complaint, suggesting Azharuddin's appointment is aimed at swaying Muslim voters in Jubilee Hills, his former electoral constituency. Despite these claims, Azharuddin maintains that his cabinet role is unrelated to the by-election, promising to work diligently for the marginalized community. The by-election will occur on November 11, with results slated for November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Two Men Charged in Harvard Medical Explosion

Two Men Charged in Harvard Medical Explosion

 United States
2
Marathi vs Hindi: MLA Surve's Controversial Remarks Ignite Political Firestorm

Marathi vs Hindi: MLA Surve's Controversial Remarks Ignite Political Firesto...

 India
3
LIV Golf Expands to 72 Holes: A New Era Begins

LIV Golf Expands to 72 Holes: A New Era Begins

 Global
4
Maharashtra Cabinet Greenlights Major Decisions: From Infrastructure to Education

Maharashtra Cabinet Greenlights Major Decisions: From Infrastructure to Educ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025