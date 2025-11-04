Azharuddin Joins Telangana Cabinet Amid Controversy

Former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin, now a Congress leader, has been appointed as a minister in the Telangana Cabinet. According to a statement from Chief Secretary K Ramkrishna Rao, Azharuddin will oversee the Public Enterprises and Minorities Welfare portfolios. Previously, these roles were managed by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar respectively.

The swearing-in ceremony took place on Friday at the Raj Bhavan, officiated by Governor Jishnu Dev Verma. With this addition, the Revanth Reddy cabinet now houses 16 ministers, just two shy of the full permissible strength of the Council of Ministers in Telangana. Azharuddin's inclusion has sparked debate, as the BJP alleges that the move violates the Model Code of Conduct ahead of the Jubilee Hills bye-election.

BJP MLA Payal Shanker has filed a complaint, suggesting Azharuddin's appointment is aimed at swaying Muslim voters in Jubilee Hills, his former electoral constituency. Despite these claims, Azharuddin maintains that his cabinet role is unrelated to the by-election, promising to work diligently for the marginalized community. The by-election will occur on November 11, with results slated for November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)