Operation Weed Out: DRI's Major Drug Seizure at Mumbai Airport

In a significant achievement under the ongoing "Operation Weed Out," the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) successfully confiscated 42.34 kilograms of high-grade Hydroponic Weed. The contraband, estimated to be worth approximately ₹42 crore in the illegal market, was seized from the possession of two individuals arriving from Bangkok at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Sunday.

According to the Ministry of Finance, DRI officials, acting upon precise intelligence, intercepted the two travelers shortly after their arrival and conducted a meticulous examination of their baggage. The search unveiled 21 food packets, including noodles and biscuits, ingeniously concealing the narcotics. Field testing with the NDPS kit confirmed the presence of illegal substances.

The duo was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. This seizure marks the second substantial drug crackdown by the DRI within three days, following the confiscation of 4.7 kg of cocaine, worth ₹47 crore, on Friday. These operations have collectively led to the recovery of narcotics worth over ₹100 crore, striking a substantial blow against organised drug trafficking networks exploiting India's western gateways.

Furthermore, as part of Operation Weed Out, the DRI has seized a total of 292.9 kg of Hydroponic weed at various Indian airports. The agency remains vigilant against evolving smuggling techniques, particularly the increasing trend of using food items for drug concealment and employing Indian nationals as couriers.

The DRI reaffirms its commitment to a drug-free India by persistently intercepting narcotics, dismantling international trafficking syndicates, and ensuring the health, safety, and security of its citizens. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)