Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepawali Illuminate India with Spiritual Fervor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended warm greetings to the nation on Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepawali, wishing for the health, wealth, and peace of all citizens. On the social media platform X, he expressed, 'Heartiest greetings of Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepavali to all family members across the country.'

In Haridwar, devotees flocked to Har Ki Pauri early in the morning to take a holy dip in the Ganga River, adhering to a ritual believed to wash away sins and bring prosperity. Meanwhile, in Patna, Bihar, a large gathering of devotees at Ganga Ghat resulted in significant traffic congestion on Digha AIIMS Road.

In Odisha, devotees assembled at Puri's historic Narendra Pokhari for the Boit Vandana celebrations, paying homage to Kartik Purnima. This traditional festival involves setting miniature boats afloat to commemorate Odisha's ancient maritime trade links with Southeast Asia. Kartik Purnima, observed during the Kartik month's full moon, is a significant event in the Hindu calendar, celebrated with religious fervor across India.

