Left Menu

Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepawali Illuminate India with Spiritual Fervor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings for Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepawali, wishing for peace and prosperity. Celebrations included holy dips at Har Ki Pauri, traffic congestion in Patna, and Boit Vandana in Odisha, highlighting India's spiritual and cultural traditions during the sacred Hindu festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 12:19 IST
Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepawali Illuminate India with Spiritual Fervor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended warm greetings to the nation on Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepawali, wishing for the health, wealth, and peace of all citizens. On the social media platform X, he expressed, 'Heartiest greetings of Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepavali to all family members across the country.'

In Haridwar, devotees flocked to Har Ki Pauri early in the morning to take a holy dip in the Ganga River, adhering to a ritual believed to wash away sins and bring prosperity. Meanwhile, in Patna, Bihar, a large gathering of devotees at Ganga Ghat resulted in significant traffic congestion on Digha AIIMS Road.

In Odisha, devotees assembled at Puri's historic Narendra Pokhari for the Boit Vandana celebrations, paying homage to Kartik Purnima. This traditional festival involves setting miniature boats afloat to commemorate Odisha's ancient maritime trade links with Southeast Asia. Kartik Purnima, observed during the Kartik month's full moon, is a significant event in the Hindu calendar, celebrated with religious fervor across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Goa Shops Spark Outrage with Pro-Pakistan Slogans

Goa Shops Spark Outrage with Pro-Pakistan Slogans

 India
2
Euro Zone Bonds: Calm Amidst Market Turbulence

Euro Zone Bonds: Calm Amidst Market Turbulence

 United Kingdom
3
Search Operation Intensified in Poonch: Security Forces on High Alert

Search Operation Intensified in Poonch: Security Forces on High Alert

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi trying to create anarchy by demanding reservations in defence forces, alleges Rajnath Singh at Bihar rally.

Rahul Gandhi trying to create anarchy by demanding reservations in defence f...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025