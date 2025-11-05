Tragic Incident at Chunar Station: Six Die in Train Mishap

In a tragic incident at Chunar railway station in Mirzapur district, six people en route to the sacred ritual of 'Ganga Snan' lost their lives. Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjeev Kumar Gaud confirmed the fatalities, expressing profound grief and extending condolences to the bereaved families. He pledged compensation for the victims' families and vowed stringent action against anyone found responsible for the mishap.

The accident claimed the lives of five individuals from Mirzapur district and one from Sonbhadra, as they disembarked from their train and were hit by another train while crossing tracks. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took immediate notice of the disaster, offering heartfelt sympathies to the families and instructing a swift relief response. The Chief Minister directed the SDRF and NDRF teams to expedite relief efforts and ensure proper medical treatment for those injured, according to an official release.

The unfortunate event occurred when passengers from train number 13309 (Chopan-Prayagraj Passenger) arrived at platform four and attempted to cross tracks rather than using the Foot Over Bridge. Concurrently, train number 12311 Netaji Express approached on the main line, tragically striking the individuals. The railway administration, along with RPF, GRP, and local authorities, quickly mobilized to manage the crisis, with efforts underway to identify and perform post-mortems on the deceased. The railways have reiterated the importance of passenger safety, urging all commuters to utilize available infrastructure to avoid future accidents.