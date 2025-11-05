Left Menu

Delhi High Court Urges Responsible Reporting: Media Warned Against Sensationalism

The Delhi High Court has advised media to report judicial proceedings responsibly, emphasizing the dangers of sensationalism and taking remarks out of context. This warning followed an application from senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, who alleged false reporting. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna stressed the media's duty to provide accurate, non-sensationalized information.

Representative image (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has issued a cautionary note to media outlets, urging them to report judicial proceedings with responsibility and avoid sensationalizing news. This admonition came as the Court addressed an application from senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, who claimed incorrect reporting on a case he is involved in.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna, while disposing of the application, highlighted the media's duty to disseminate accurate information without sensationalizing it. Emphasizing that media houses must not take innocuous remarks out of context, she stated that it's not the media's mandate to embellish news stories unnecessarily.

Justice Krishna also noted that media professionals, given their expertise, should understand what aspects of court proceedings are reportable without court guidance. She expressed that it's expected of reputable media houses to refrain from misleading reporting on their platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

