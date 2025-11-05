Adani Powers RSWM's Green Energy Leap with 60 MW Pact
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd has agreed to supply 60 MW of renewable energy to RSWM Ltd's plants, significantly boosting their green energy usage. Under this pact, RSWM will raise its renewable energy share to 70%, investing Rs 60 crore for an annual supply of 31.53 crore units across Rajasthan.
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) announced a deal on Wednesday to supply 60 MW of green energy to multiple plant locations of textile manufacturer RSWM Ltd.
This agreement enables AESL to manage the complete green power value chain for RSWM, increasing the company's renewable energy consumption from 33% to 70%.
Kandarp Patel, CEO of AESL, highlighted the importance of their role in helping industries decarbonize, as AESL aims for a 7,000 MW Commercial & Industrial portfolio in five years.
