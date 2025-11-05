Left Menu

Cricket Legend Rahul Dravid Teams Up with Paradeep Phosphates for Fertilizer Promotion

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd has appointed former cricket captain Rahul Dravid as a brand ambassador to boost its fertilizer products, including nano and organic options. The campaign aims to educate farmers on the importance of a balanced fertilizer use, drawing parallels with cricket strategies.

Cricket Legend Rahul Dravid Teams Up with Paradeep Phosphates for Fertilizer Promotion
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd (PPL) announced the appointment of former cricket star Rahul Dravid as its brand ambassador to endorse its range of fertilizers, including innovative nano solutions and organic products.

The campaign will leverage cricket metaphors to illustrate the balanced use of fertilizers, underscoring the importance of combining Nitrogen, Phosphorus, and Potassium for healthy soil and robust crops.

PPL's new 'Jai Kisaan Navratna Nano Shakti Nano DAP' product boasts enhanced nutrient efficiency, as verified by trials from agricultural research bodies.

