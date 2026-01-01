Unnao Rape Case Survivor Appeals for Public Support Amid Smear Campaign
The Unnao rape case survivor has appealed for public support, highlighting a smear campaign against her and her husband online. This comes after the Delhi High Court suspended the jail term of convicted ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, a decision currently stayed by the Supreme Court. The CBI continues to challenge the suspension.
- Country:
- India
The Unnao rape case survivor is reaching out to the public for support, particularly within the wider social media community, citing an ongoing smear campaign against herself and her husband. Her plea came just days after Kuldeep Sengar's daughter proclaimed her father's innocence online, pulling the case back into the public eye.
Recently, the Delhi High Court suspended Sengar's life imprisonment sentence. Having already served seven years and five months, the order faced significant public outcry and was promptly contested by the CBI in the Supreme Court, which subsequently stayed the order.
In an online video message, the survivor strongly condemned efforts to incite caste-based support for Sengar, highlighting a purported 'Kshatriya conference.' She urged the public to prioritize justice and not rally behind a convicted criminal simply based on caste allegiances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Courts Excel in POCSO Case Disposals: A Tipping Point in Justice
Candlelight Protest Ignites Demand for Justice in Anjel Chakma's Case
Persecution of Faith: A Call for Justice
Candlelight Vigil in Dehradun: Demand for Justice for Angel Chakma
Chief Justice Roberts Upholds Constitution Amid Judicial Tumult