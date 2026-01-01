Unnao Rape Case Survivor Appeals for Public Support Amid Smear Campaign

The Unnao rape case survivor is reaching out to the public for support, particularly within the wider social media community, citing an ongoing smear campaign against herself and her husband. Her plea came just days after Kuldeep Sengar's daughter proclaimed her father's innocence online, pulling the case back into the public eye.

Recently, the Delhi High Court suspended Sengar's life imprisonment sentence. Having already served seven years and five months, the order faced significant public outcry and was promptly contested by the CBI in the Supreme Court, which subsequently stayed the order.

In an online video message, the survivor strongly condemned efforts to incite caste-based support for Sengar, highlighting a purported 'Kshatriya conference.' She urged the public to prioritize justice and not rally behind a convicted criminal simply based on caste allegiances.

