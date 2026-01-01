Left Menu

Unnao Rape Case Survivor Appeals for Public Support Amid Smear Campaign

The Unnao rape case survivor has appealed for public support, highlighting a smear campaign against her and her husband online. This comes after the Delhi High Court suspended the jail term of convicted ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, a decision currently stayed by the Supreme Court. The CBI continues to challenge the suspension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Unnao | Updated: 01-01-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 22:30 IST
Unnao Rape Case Survivor Appeals for Public Support Amid Smear Campaign
  • Country:
  • India

The Unnao rape case survivor is reaching out to the public for support, particularly within the wider social media community, citing an ongoing smear campaign against herself and her husband. Her plea came just days after Kuldeep Sengar's daughter proclaimed her father's innocence online, pulling the case back into the public eye.

Recently, the Delhi High Court suspended Sengar's life imprisonment sentence. Having already served seven years and five months, the order faced significant public outcry and was promptly contested by the CBI in the Supreme Court, which subsequently stayed the order.

In an online video message, the survivor strongly condemned efforts to incite caste-based support for Sengar, highlighting a purported 'Kshatriya conference.' She urged the public to prioritize justice and not rally behind a convicted criminal simply based on caste allegiances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Soar as Yemen's Airport Closure Exposes Gulf Rivalry

Tensions Soar as Yemen's Airport Closure Exposes Gulf Rivalry

 Global
2
BMC Suspends Auditor Amid Civic Election Controversy

BMC Suspends Auditor Amid Civic Election Controversy

 India
3
Blood Gold: The Fatal Struggle in Peru's Informal Mining Industry

Blood Gold: The Fatal Struggle in Peru's Informal Mining Industry

 Global
4
Crackdown on Terror Networks Strengthens Security in Kishtwar

Crackdown on Terror Networks Strengthens Security in Kishtwar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026