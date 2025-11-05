Left Menu

From Fields to Altars: The Rise of 'Wedding Rice' in Greece

Greek rice farmers are innovatively addressing drought and competition by selling broken rice for weddings. This initiative minimizes waste and provides a new market for Greece’s rice industry, which contends with imports and environmental challenges. A cooperative in Chalastra leads this effort, capitalizing on Greece's popular wedding tourism sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 16:39 IST
Facing environmental challenges and economic competition, Greek rice farmers have found a novel way to mitigate waste: selling broken rice as 'wedding rice'.

Traditionally discarded or used as animal feed, this repurposed rice enters the wedding market, where rice tossing is a beloved custom but often wasteful.

With over three tons sold by Chalastra's cooperative since May, the initiative not only advocates sustainability but also infuses a new revenue stream into the struggling rice industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

