From Fields to Altars: The Rise of 'Wedding Rice' in Greece

Facing environmental challenges and economic competition, Greek rice farmers have found a novel way to mitigate waste: selling broken rice as 'wedding rice'.

Traditionally discarded or used as animal feed, this repurposed rice enters the wedding market, where rice tossing is a beloved custom but often wasteful.

With over three tons sold by Chalastra's cooperative since May, the initiative not only advocates sustainability but also infuses a new revenue stream into the struggling rice industry.

