Haryana Police Launches 'Operation Trackdown' to Capture Fugitives

Haryana Police initiates a 16-day campaign 'Operation Trackdown' to locate and arrest fugitives involved in recent shootings. The operation targets top offenders, with accountability extending from station chiefs to state leadership, and emphasizes citizen cooperation and coordination with neighboring states for effective law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 17:46 IST
Haryana Director General of Police OP Singh. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a decisive move against crime, Haryana Police has begun 'Operation Trackdown,' a state-wide initiative aimed at capturing fugitives connected to recent shooting incidents. Running from November 5 to November 20, this 16-day operation emphasizes accountability, stretching from local police stations to the highest state leadership.

The campaign's directives urge district police to ensure swift action against those evading justice. The Director General of Police has pressed for immediate imprisonment of absconders involved in gun-related crimes. Officers are instructed to use advanced investigative tools to trace unknown suspects and apprehend identified ones.

Key aspects of the operation include targeting offenders on bail by opening or updating their criminal profiles and seeking bail revocation where necessary. The strategy also involves invoking organized crime laws and seizing assets obtained from criminal activities. A coordinated effort with neighboring states is anticipated, bolstered by active citizen involvement via confidential tip-offs to IG Crime Rakesh Arya.

