Uttarakhand Celebrates Cultural Roots at Sparsh Himalaya Mahotsav

In a significant cultural event, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the closing session of the 'Sparsh Himalaya Mahotsav-2025' at Lekhak Village, Thano, Dehradun. The Chief Minister performed prayers at the village temple, invoking peace and prosperity for the state.

Paying tribute to activists who played pivotal roles in Uttarakhand's formation during its Silver Jubilee celebrations, Dhami underscored the importance of Lekhak Village. He highlighted its role in connecting future generations to cultural roots, marking it as the start of a new creative era.

The state government's dedication to preserving literature is evident through initiatives like the Uttarakhand Sahitya Gaurav Samman, offering financial aid and awards such as the 'Sahitya Bhushan'. These efforts, combined with the youth-oriented programs, aim to establish Uttarakhand as a leading state with global literary significance.

