Left Menu

Uttarakhand Celebrates Cultural Roots at Sparsh Himalaya Mahotsav

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the Sparsh Himalaya Mahotsav's closing, promoting cultural preservation in Lekhak Village. Celebrating the state's Silver Jubilee, he emphasized honoring writers and fostering youth interest in literature, projecting Uttarakhand's identity globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 19:08 IST
Uttarakhand Celebrates Cultural Roots at Sparsh Himalaya Mahotsav
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami at closing session of 'Sparsh Himalaya Mahotsav 2025'. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant cultural event, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the closing session of the 'Sparsh Himalaya Mahotsav-2025' at Lekhak Village, Thano, Dehradun. The Chief Minister performed prayers at the village temple, invoking peace and prosperity for the state.

Paying tribute to activists who played pivotal roles in Uttarakhand's formation during its Silver Jubilee celebrations, Dhami underscored the importance of Lekhak Village. He highlighted its role in connecting future generations to cultural roots, marking it as the start of a new creative era.

The state government's dedication to preserving literature is evident through initiatives like the Uttarakhand Sahitya Gaurav Samman, offering financial aid and awards such as the 'Sahitya Bhushan'. These efforts, combined with the youth-oriented programs, aim to establish Uttarakhand as a leading state with global literary significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Leader Files Complaint Against BJP's Shelar for Communal Remarks

Congress Leader Files Complaint Against BJP's Shelar for Communal Remarks

 India
2
Zohran Mamdani: A New Chapter for NYC Politics

Zohran Mamdani: A New Chapter for NYC Politics

 Global
3
Bihar's Jungle Raj Legacy: Anurag Thakur Takes On Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar's Jungle Raj Legacy: Anurag Thakur Takes On Tejashwi Yadav

 India
4
Delhi Steps Up: Massive Road Cleaning Drive to Combat Pollution

Delhi Steps Up: Massive Road Cleaning Drive to Combat Pollution

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025