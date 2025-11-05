Left Menu

State Leaders Honor Saint Guru Nanak Ji’s 556th Birth Anniversary with Grand Celebrations

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel joined Sikh families in festivities for Saint Guru Nanak Ji's 556th birth anniversary at a Gandhinagar Gurudwara. The day's events included prayer sessions, devotional singing, and a communal meal served in traditional langar style. A large contingent of Sikh pilgrims is set to visit Pakistan for the occasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 19:23 IST
State Leaders Honor Saint Guru Nanak Ji’s 556th Birth Anniversary with Grand Celebrations
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel offer prayers and pays respect to Guru Granth Sahib, on Guru Nanak Jayanti (Photo/@Bhupendrapbjp). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the 556th birth anniversary of Saint Guru Nanak Ji, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took part in special religious ceremonies at the Gurudwara in Por, Gandhinagar. The observance included a satsang, kirtan, and prayer session, uniting local Sikh families in spiritual fellowship. Chief Minister Patel also engaged in the divine darshan of the Guru Granth Sahib, praying for the well-being and prosperity of Gujarat's citizens, according to an official release.

The Mukhya Sevadar of the Gurudwara, Gurpreet Singh Dhillon, along with Paramjit Kaur Chhabda, presented a shawl and a Golden Temple replica to Chief Minister Patel, who also contributed to the service activities by distributing prasad during the communal meal known as langar. Other dignitaries present included Minister of Energy and Petrochemicals Rushikesh Patel, Mayor Meera Patel, and MLA Rita Patel alongside Alpeshji Thakor.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, or Gurpurab, celebrates the birth of the first Sikh Guru, observed during the full moon of the Kartik month. This auspicious day features prayers, spiritual songs, and service to the community. Parkash Utsav events continue at gurdwaras, marked by large gatherings late into the night. Additionally, 1,796 Sikh pilgrims from India will visit Pakistan on November 5, paying homage at significant religious sites to honor Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

TRENDING

1
Delhi Steps Up: Massive Road Cleaning Drive to Combat Pollution

Delhi Steps Up: Massive Road Cleaning Drive to Combat Pollution

 India
2
Tragic Altercation: Youth's Proposal Rejection Turns Violent

Tragic Altercation: Youth's Proposal Rejection Turns Violent

 India
3
French Authorities Probe Online Retail Giants for Rule Breaches

French Authorities Probe Online Retail Giants for Rule Breaches

 Global
4
Air India and Arkia Reignite India-Israel Aviation Links

Air India and Arkia Reignite India-Israel Aviation Links

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025