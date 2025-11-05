State Leaders Honor Saint Guru Nanak Ji’s 556th Birth Anniversary with Grand Celebrations

On the 556th birth anniversary of Saint Guru Nanak Ji, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took part in special religious ceremonies at the Gurudwara in Por, Gandhinagar. The observance included a satsang, kirtan, and prayer session, uniting local Sikh families in spiritual fellowship. Chief Minister Patel also engaged in the divine darshan of the Guru Granth Sahib, praying for the well-being and prosperity of Gujarat's citizens, according to an official release.

The Mukhya Sevadar of the Gurudwara, Gurpreet Singh Dhillon, along with Paramjit Kaur Chhabda, presented a shawl and a Golden Temple replica to Chief Minister Patel, who also contributed to the service activities by distributing prasad during the communal meal known as langar. Other dignitaries present included Minister of Energy and Petrochemicals Rushikesh Patel, Mayor Meera Patel, and MLA Rita Patel alongside Alpeshji Thakor.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, or Gurpurab, celebrates the birth of the first Sikh Guru, observed during the full moon of the Kartik month. This auspicious day features prayers, spiritual songs, and service to the community. Parkash Utsav events continue at gurdwaras, marked by large gatherings late into the night. Additionally, 1,796 Sikh pilgrims from India will visit Pakistan on November 5, paying homage at significant religious sites to honor Guru Nanak Dev Ji.