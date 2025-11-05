SHEIN Halts Marketplace Operations in France

SHEIN, a global fast-fashion leader, has announced a temporary suspension of its marketplace operations in France. The move is aimed at improving accountability and ensuring that each product adheres to its quality standards.

The decision, according to a company spokesperson, was planned before the French Finance Ministry's recent comments, emphasizing the company's proactive approach to regulatory compliance.

SHEIN is actively pursuing urgent consultations with French authorities to address and resolve any related queries promptly, signaling their commitment to maintaining transparent operations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)