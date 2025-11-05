SHEIN Halts Marketplace Operations in France
SHEIN has temporarily suspended its marketplace sales in France to enhance accountability and ensure product compliance with standards. This suspension was planned prior to any announcements from the French Finance Ministry. SHEIN seeks urgent discussions with the relevant French authorities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 19:34 IST
SHEIN, a global fast-fashion leader, has announced a temporary suspension of its marketplace operations in France. The move is aimed at improving accountability and ensuring that each product adheres to its quality standards.
The decision, according to a company spokesperson, was planned before the French Finance Ministry's recent comments, emphasizing the company's proactive approach to regulatory compliance.
SHEIN is actively pursuing urgent consultations with French authorities to address and resolve any related queries promptly, signaling their commitment to maintaining transparent operations in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Shein's Turmoil: Fast-Fashion Giant Faces Suspension in France Amid Doll Scandal
Controversial Rio Police Raid Sparks Calls for Accountability
TGHRC Demands Accountability Following Tragic Ranga Reddy Accident
Chhattisgarh Train Tragedy Sparks Blame, Demands for Accountability
Cricket Clash: Fines and Suspensions Rock India-Pakistan Rivalry