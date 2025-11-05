Market's AI Wobble: Tech Stocks Face Cautious Sentiment

Sharp declines in technology stock prices are sparking caution among brokers and investors, yet not panic. On Wednesday, markets in Seoul and Tokyo dropped around 5% from peaks reached Tuesday morning, but they recovered by the close. European and Nasdaq stocks also showed signs of recovery.

The most affected stocks during the selloff have been recent top performers like Nvidia, sending ripples throughout the AI supply chain in Asian markets. Analysts suggest the selloff is driven by short-term positioning rather than any fundamental issues.

Questions about the sustainability of the AI boom remain, with a potential 'breather' in the market as investors reassess their positions. Yet, major indices have shown resilience, with a substantial portion of S&P 500 companies beating earnings expectations, maintaining investor confidence in a market rebound.

