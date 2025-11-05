Spain's Lottery Sellers Call for Change Amid Inflation Woes

Spain's lottery sellers are calling for government intervention to raise ticket prices and increase the 'Fat One' jackpot, amidst escalating inflation pressures, according to Borja Muniz, President of the main lottery sellers' association.

Muniz highlights that while prices have surged by 26% over the past 14 years, the jackpot has remained stagnant, diminishing its economic viability. Whereas the prize once afforded two apartments, it now scarcely covers one.

To address this, ANAPAL, representing 4,100 lottery shops, seeks to lift the ticket price from 20 euros to 25 euros and increase the top prize to 500,000 euros. They also propose raising commission rates for sellers due to shrinking profits amid rising costs.

