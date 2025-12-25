Left Menu

Arkansas Tickets Big: Historic $1.8 Billion Powerball Jackpot Hits Record

A $1.8 billion Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in Arkansas, marking one of the largest lottery prizes in U.S. history, just before Christmas. This is the second-largest lottery win in the U.S. and the biggest Powerball win of 2025. Arkansas last had a winner in 2010.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-12-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 12:05 IST
A lottery ticket sold in Arkansas has hit the headlines by winning a record $1.8 billion Powerball jackpot, making it one of the most significant in U.S. history. The draw occurred on Wednesday night, with ticket sales surging just before the holidays.

The winning numbers, 4, 25, 31, 52, 59, and the Powerball 19, were drawn just shy of midnight. The lucky odds of landing this jackpot were a staggering one in 292.2 million. This marks only the second time Arkansas has produced a Powerball jackpot winner, with the last win occurring in 2010.

The prize offers options: an annuitized payout of $1.8 billion over 29 years or a cash lump sum of approximately $834.9 million before taxes. Powerball tickets cost just $2, and previous large wins have fueled ticket sales, benefiting state lottery revenue for education and public spending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

