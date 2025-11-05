Left Menu

Union Minister Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Conspiracy to Tarnish India's Image

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju accused Rahul Gandhi of being used by 'many forces' to damage India's reputation, describing it as a 'well-planned conspiracy.' Rijiju rebutted Gandhi's voter fraud claims in Haryana, insisting the Congress leader targets national institutions and tries to incite Gen Z.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 21:55 IST
Union Minister Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Conspiracy to Tarnish India's Image
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has leveled serious allegations against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, claiming he is being used as a pawn by various forces to damage India's image. Rijiju described this as part of a 'well-planned conspiracy' during a press conference aimed at countering Gandhi's allegations about the upcoming Haryana assembly polls.

Rijiju accused Rahul Gandhi of targeting not just the BJP, but the country's entire democratic system and the credibility of its institutions, including the army and judiciary. Rijiju said, "Questioning the Election Commission and our democratic system undermines these institutions, which is an attack on the nation itself."

Despite Gandhi's call for India's youth to safeguard democracy, Rijiju dismissed his voter fraud allegations as a diversion from Congress's own shortcomings. He suggested internal discord within Congress as the real issue, citing comments from Congress members themselves about a lack of grassroots coordination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of America Sets Ambitious Profitability Targets Amid Competitive Growth Strategy

Bank of America Sets Ambitious Profitability Targets Amid Competitive Growth...

 Global
2
Himachal Pradesh Overhauls Police Leadership: Key Transfers Announced

Himachal Pradesh Overhauls Police Leadership: Key Transfers Announced

 India
3
European Shares Surge Amid Market Volatility

European Shares Surge Amid Market Volatility

 Global
4
A New Era: Zohran Mamdani's Historic Win as New York's Youngest and First Muslim Mayor

A New Era: Zohran Mamdani's Historic Win as New York's Youngest and First Mu...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025