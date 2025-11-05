Union Minister Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Conspiracy to Tarnish India's Image
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju accused Rahul Gandhi of being used by 'many forces' to damage India's reputation, describing it as a 'well-planned conspiracy.' Rijiju rebutted Gandhi's voter fraud claims in Haryana, insisting the Congress leader targets national institutions and tries to incite Gen Z.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has leveled serious allegations against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, claiming he is being used as a pawn by various forces to damage India's image. Rijiju described this as part of a 'well-planned conspiracy' during a press conference aimed at countering Gandhi's allegations about the upcoming Haryana assembly polls.
Rijiju accused Rahul Gandhi of targeting not just the BJP, but the country's entire democratic system and the credibility of its institutions, including the army and judiciary. Rijiju said, "Questioning the Election Commission and our democratic system undermines these institutions, which is an attack on the nation itself."
Despite Gandhi's call for India's youth to safeguard democracy, Rijiju dismissed his voter fraud allegations as a diversion from Congress's own shortcomings. He suggested internal discord within Congress as the real issue, citing comments from Congress members themselves about a lack of grassroots coordination.
