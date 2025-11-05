Left Menu

Delhi's Air Quality Sees Remarkable Improvement: The Science-Driven Success Story

Delhi's air quality index improved to 202 from last year's 373, showcasing effective measures by the government. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa attributes this improvement to coordinated, science-based actions. Over 500 city inspections were conducted in a day, ensuring compliance with environmental regulations. Citizen participation is vital for sustained progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 23:15 IST
Delhi's Air Quality Sees Remarkable Improvement: The Science-Driven Success Story
Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a promising sign of environmental progress, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at a commendable 202 today, a significant improvement from previous years. The positive trend underscores the effectiveness of the science-driven strategies implemented at the ground level, according to Delhi's Environment Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

On November 5, 2025, Delhi's AQI showed a marked improvement from last year's 373 and even higher figures in previous years. This advancement is attributed to strategic efforts by various government agencies working under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Over the last 24 hours, more than 500 inspections were carried out across the city to ensure adherence to environmental norms.

Inspection operations targeted construction sites, municipal waste locations, DG sets, hotels, and restaurants to check compliance with dust control and fuel usage regulations. The comprehensive approach also included road cleaning activities, with substantial resources dedicated to reducing road dust and vehicular emissions. The efforts highlight the coordinated action of government bodies, emphasizing the need for public cooperation for sustained improvement in air quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Under Fire: Rift Emerges Between Defense and Lawmakers

Pentagon Under Fire: Rift Emerges Between Defense and Lawmakers

 Global
2
Trump Challenges South Africa's G20 Status

Trump Challenges South Africa's G20 Status

 United States
3
US Opens Diplomatic Doors with Mali: A New Era of Cooperation

US Opens Diplomatic Doors with Mali: A New Era of Cooperation

 Mali
4
Bulgaria Moves to Secure Burgas Oil Refinery Amid Sanctions

Bulgaria Moves to Secure Burgas Oil Refinery Amid Sanctions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025