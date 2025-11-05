Delhi's Air Quality Sees Remarkable Improvement: The Science-Driven Success Story

In a promising sign of environmental progress, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at a commendable 202 today, a significant improvement from previous years. The positive trend underscores the effectiveness of the science-driven strategies implemented at the ground level, according to Delhi's Environment Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

On November 5, 2025, Delhi's AQI showed a marked improvement from last year's 373 and even higher figures in previous years. This advancement is attributed to strategic efforts by various government agencies working under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Over the last 24 hours, more than 500 inspections were carried out across the city to ensure adherence to environmental norms.

Inspection operations targeted construction sites, municipal waste locations, DG sets, hotels, and restaurants to check compliance with dust control and fuel usage regulations. The comprehensive approach also included road cleaning activities, with substantial resources dedicated to reducing road dust and vehicular emissions. The efforts highlight the coordinated action of government bodies, emphasizing the need for public cooperation for sustained improvement in air quality.

