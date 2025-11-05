Battling Hunger: SNAP Delays Leave Millions in Dire Straits

As SNAP benefits continue to be delayed due to the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, millions face heightened food insecurity and difficult choices. Among them is Daletia Chung, who has turned to family for support but wonders about her future options.

Recipients such as Amandah Treaster and Lucia Graves are adjusting their daily routines, cutting back on medication and meals to cope with the financial strain. Meanwhile, food banks like Manna Food Center in Silver Spring see increased demand as they try to fill the gap left by the federal funding lapse.

With the administration's partial disbursement plan failing to meet needs, community resources remain stretched. The SNAP delay has deepened the crisis for those relying on assistance, underscoring the cascading impact of policy decisions on everyday lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)