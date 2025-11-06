Poland Solidifies Energy Ties with U.S. for Ukraine's Gas Supply

Poland is advancing talks to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States, aiming to supply energy to Ukraine and Slovakia. The deal is set to fortify European Union's energy relations with America, according to sources familiar with the negotiations.

The Polish energy ministry announced on Wednesday that discussions with partners including Americans, Slovaks, and Ukrainians are underway. An official joint declaration to bolster LNG imports is anticipated after an upcoming transatlantic energy conference in Athens.

This development arrives amidst the EU's strategy to phase out Russian energy reliance, with current U.S. supplies to the EU reaching a record high, now constituting 55% of EU's LNG imports. U.S. officials express optimism, seeing this as a significant opportunity to shift Europe towards U.S. energy sources.