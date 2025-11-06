Global Climate Action Faces Hurdles As Geopolitical Tensions Rise

The global push for climate action is facing formidable challenges as geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties rise, warns Singapore's environment minister, Grace Fu. Her comments come just ahead of the COP30 climate summit in Belem, Brazil, scheduled from November 10-21, where pivotal climate decisions are on the agenda.

Geopolitical strife, coupled with soaring energy and food prices, has engendered "political headwinds" that impede the implementation of essential climate actions. These issues are further exacerbated by the U.S.'s withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, complicating international cooperation. Despite these obstacles, around 50,000 delegates and representatives from 190 countries are expected to gather in Brazil.

Fu emphasized the importance of finding allies to fight climate change, stating that Singapore aims to collaborate under the Paris Agreement's Article 6 for carbon credit sourcing. Despite logistical challenges in Belem, Singapore reduces its delegation size, responding pragmatically to high costs and limited infrastructure.

