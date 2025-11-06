Asia Markets Rally Amid Strong U.S. Economic Data, Tech Optimism

In an encouraging turn for investors, Asian shares surged on Thursday, partially recovering from the previous day's sharp selloff. This rebound came on the back of better-than-expected U.S. economic data which reinstalled investor confidence in markets hovering near historic highs.

The U.S. services sector experienced a notable rise in activity, reaching an eight-month peak this October as new orders surged, accompanied by a 42,000 increase in private payrolls last month. This unexpected data alleviated concerns about the job market and shifted investor focus to technological advancements driving company growth.

Major Asian indices showed considerable gains, with Japan's Nikkei climbing 1.4% and South Korea's Kospi rising over 2% at its peak. Simultaneously, optimism over Chinese advancements in semiconductor and AI technology fueled a rally in Chinese markets, showcasing the region's strong positioning in tech innovation.