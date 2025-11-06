COP30: Sao Paulo Becomes the Business Hub for Climate Talks

Sao Paulo, rather than Belem, is buzzing with activity as the COP30 climate talks commence, signaling a shift in how business and finance leaders engage with global environmental issues.

With logistical challenges and differing objectives, many executives prioritize concrete action over political negotiations in Brazil's traditional business capital.

The conference underscores the urgent necessity for comprehensive strategies to fill skill gaps and turn climate plans into substantial practice, amid growing global commitments to net-zero targets.

