Fadnavis Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Undermining Democracy Amid Voter Fraud Allegations

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis criticizes Rahul Gandhi for allegedly aligning with external forces to erode faith in India's democracy. Responding to Gandhi's voter fraud claims in Haryana, Fadnavis downplays the allegations as minor disruptions, suggesting a broader narrative against India's constitutional institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 14:04 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday accused the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, of promoting an agenda aligned with 'external forces' designed to undermine faith in India's democratic and constitutional framework. This statement emerged in reaction to Gandhi's assertion of widespread voter fraud in the 2024 Haryana assembly elections.

Fadnavis dismissed Gandhi's 'Hydrogen bomb' voter fraud revelations as insignificant, likening them to mere 'small crackers with no noise.' He further speculated that a larger conspiracy was afoot, aiming to destabilize India's democratic institutions and the credibility of the Indian Constitution.

Meanwhile, Gandhi continues to push back, citing clear evidence of 25 lakh fake voters in Haryana. He posits that one in eight voters in the state are either non-existent or duplicates, mirroring electoral manipulation historically seen in other states. Gandhi has urged young voters to scrutinize these developments as the debate intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

