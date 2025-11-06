Left Menu

Uttarakhand Honors Ex-Servicemen on Silver Jubilee, Announces Major Benefits

On Uttarakhand’s Silver Jubilee, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tribute to ex-servicemen at a Haldwani conference. He announced increased benefits for soldiers’ families and emphasized military honor. Dhami welcomed Non-Resident Uttarakhandis, promoting a vision for global contribution to the state's development.

06-11-2025
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand marked its Silver Jubilee with a grand Ex-Servicemen Conference in Haldwani, attended by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami as the Chief Guest. Thousands of ex-servicemen and their families gathered to witness the event, which was infused with patriotic enthusiasm.

Floral tributes were offered to the ex-servicemen, commemorating their service to the nation and their role in the formation of Uttarakhand as a state in 2000. The Chief Minister presented shawls to the veterans and their families, honoring their unwavering dedication.

In his address, CM Dhami announced that the ex gratia for martyrs' families would increase from ₹10 lakh to ₹50 lakh. Additionally, a military memorial is to be constructed, and the Soldiers' Welfare Department will be revamped. Dhami also strongly rebutted Rahul Gandhi's comments about the military, emphasizing that military honor remains paramount in India.

Latest News

