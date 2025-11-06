Anil Ambani Faces Fresh ED Summons in RCom Bank Fraud Case

Anil Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Group, is set to face questioning next week as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issues fresh summons in a bank fraud-linked money laundering case, sources indicate.

The businessman, who was previously grilled for around ten hours in August, is scheduled to appear on November 14 regarding alleged Rs 2,929 crore loan fraud involving Reliance Communication Ltd (RCom) and State Bank of India (SBI), informed sources said.

An FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 21 launched the probe, with searches, including Ambani's Mumbai premises. The ED inquiry targets financial irregularities, including alleged illegal Rs 17,000-crore loan diversions by Ambani's group firms.

