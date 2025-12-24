Left Menu

Bombay High Court Halts 'Fraud' Proceedings Against Anil Ambani and RCom

The Bombay High Court has paused fraud classification proceedings against Anil Ambani and Reliance Communications initiated by three banks, citing violations of RBI guidelines. The court highlighted flaws in an audit report by BDO LLP, which was not signed by a CA, and noted the delayed actions by banks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 18:28 IST
Bombay High Court Halts 'Fraud' Proceedings Against Anil Ambani and RCom
Anil Ambani
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday paused all fraud classification proceedings against Anil Ambani and Reliance Communications. The move came after a consortium of three banks allegedly failed to adhere to mandatory RBI guidelines, exhibiting what the court termed as 'banks waking up from deep slumber.'

Justice Milind Jadhav granted interim relief to Ambani and his company, preventing any immediate or future actions from Indian Overseas Bank, IDBI Bank, and Bank of Baroda. The banks' actions were based on a legally flawed forensic audit, which a BDO LLP report could not substantiate due to a lack of signature by a certified Chartered Accountant.

The court criticized the banks for their delayed response, describing it as a 'classic case' of negligence, leading to potential drastic consequences for Ambani, such as blacklisting and financial exclusion. The judge emphasized the importance of adhering to RBI's Master Directions and the principles of natural justice.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025