Delhi's Fight Against Pollution: Misting Systems to Make a Splash

The Public Works Department in Delhi is taking significant steps to curb air pollution by installing mist spraying systems in Anand Vihar, identified as one of the most polluted areas. Authorities aim to mitigate pollution by using this dust-suppressing technology.

With prior projects launched in Narela, Bawana, and Jahangirpuri, Anand Vihar marks the fourth location to benefit from this initiative targeting major pollution hotspots. The system will dispense RO water at 2,000 litres per hour starting from the central road verges.

This development is aligned with the directives of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the subsequent inspections by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. As vehicular emissions contribute significantly to the pollution levels, the misting systems are expected to substantially lower dust and carbon particles, responding to Delhi's pressing air quality challenges.

