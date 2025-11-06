Left Menu

Katkari Community Raises Voices in Thane: A Call for Action

The tribal Katkari community has gathered in Thane city for an indefinite protest against issues like illiteracy, poverty, debt, bonded labor, denial of rights, and delayed MNREGA payments. Led by Shramajeevi Sanghatana, they urge the government to ensure effective implementation of their rights and address these pressing concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 06-11-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 15:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant demonstration of unity, thousands from the tribal Katkari community have gathered in Thane city to highlight the pressing issues they face. The protest, which commenced with an 'Atmaklesh' hunger strike, continues to draw attention to the plight of the community.

Protesters are staging a sit-in outside the Thane district collector office, spotlighting critical problems such as illiteracy, poverty, and debt. The demonstrators allege rampant cases of bonded labor and claim their rights are being undermined, with delays in MNREGA payments and trafficking of minor girls exacerbating their plight.

Participants from Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Nashik, and Pune are led by Shramajeevi Sanghatana, demanding government intervention and a commitment to safeguarding and implementing the community's rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

