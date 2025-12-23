Intergenerational Mobility: Unraveling Pathways Out of Poverty in India
A panel discussion at IIM Udaipur explored intergenerational mobility and poverty alleviation in India, featuring insights from academia, civil society, and CSR leaders. Despite economic growth, challenges persist in achieving true social mobility without robust societal partnerships and systemic support.
The Centre for Development Policy and Management at IIM Udaipur hosted a compelling panel discussion on 'Intergenerational Mobility and Pathways out of Poverty in India' on December 22, 2025. Experts from diverse fields gathered to address whether India's economic expansion is fostering upward mobility among its poorest communities.
Key insights came from Prof. Anirudh Krishna of Duke University, who pointed out that despite rapid growth, India struggles with low intergenerational mobility and increased inequality. He emphasized the necessity of collective efforts from the state, society, and the private sector to drive meaningful change.
The panel, which included leaders like Ms. Shaheen Mistri of Teach for India and Ms. Anupam Nidhi of Vedanta, concluded that while progress is apparent, achieving inclusive growth demands enhanced collaboration, equitable access, and a focus on sustainability and dignity.
