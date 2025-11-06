Left Menu

Google's Monumental Amazon Rainforest Deal: Leading the Green Tech Charge

Google has committed to a significant carbon removal deal with Brazilian startup Mombak to restore the Amazon rainforest, aiming to offset emissions from its energy-intensive data centers. This collaboration marks a move towards high-quality carbon credits and reflects a growing trend among big tech to mitigate climate impacts.

Updated: 06-11-2025 17:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Google has entered into a landmark carbon removal agreement with Brazilian startup Mombak, marking its largest commitment yet to offset emissions from energy-consuming data centers. Through this initiative, the tech giant aims to neutralize 200,000 metric tons of carbon emissions, highlighting a substantial shift towards high-quality carbon credits in the tech industry.

While specifics of the deal's value remain undisclosed, it underscores big tech's growing concern over climate impacts and the burgeoning demand for credible carbon offsets from Brazil's reforestation sector. Last year, Google announced a $100 million commitment to various carbon capture technologies, yet tree planting emerged as the most efficient solution.

Mombak's CEO, Gabriel Silva, emphasized the need for quality amidst previous fraudulent projects. The collaboration, part of the Symbiosis Coalition, aims to ensure transparent carbon accounting and environmental benefits, though a scarcity of high-standard credits has led to soaring prices. Google's push for excellence in carbon removal continues to propel change in the tech sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

