Ayodhya Ganga Utsav: A Confluence of Culture and Conservation

The sacred city of Ayodhya hosted a grand celebration of the Ganga Utsav at the Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University auditorium. The event, attended by V L Kantha Rao, Secretary of the Department of WR RD & GR, Ministry of Jal Shakti, saw hundreds of Ganga volunteers, local stakeholders, and students unite in their commitment to river conservation.

Following the ceremony, Rao inspected the Sewage Treatment Plant in the Majha Jamthara area. He later visited Guptar Ghat on the Saryu River to release fishlings, illustrating efforts towards ecological balance. Participating in the evening Saryu Aarti, Rao championed clean and pure Saryu waters under the Namami Gange Program, emphasizing Ganga's role as India's lifeline.

Rao noted that 80% of the city's wastewater reaching the Saryu River is treated, setting a six-month target for complete waste treatment. With over 200 Sewage Treatment Plants across 100 cities, Ayodhya serves as a model city in the Ganga Basin, exemplifying how faith and responsibility can drive river conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)