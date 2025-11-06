Left Menu

Ganga Utsav in Ayodhya: A Celebration of River Conservation and Unity

The Ganga Utsav in Ayodhya, celebrated with fervor and purpose, emphasized community involvement in river conservation. With V L Kantha Rao as the chief guest, the event included environmental inspections and highlighted the ecological and cultural importance of the Ganga, supporting national rejuvenation efforts under the Namami Gange Programme.

A grand Ganga Utsav filled with enthusiasm and unity unfolded in Ayodhya at the Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University auditorium. The event featured V L Kantha Rao, Secretary of the Department of WR RD & GR, Ministry of Jal Shakti, as the chief guest. It gathered hundreds of Ganga Praharis, local stakeholders, and students to bolster community participation and faith in river conservation.

Post-ceremony, Rao visited the Majha Jamthara area's Sewage Treatment Plant to assess operations. His itinerary included releasing fishlings into the Saryu River at Guptar Ghat, symbolizing river rejuvenation and ecological balance. The resulting evening celebrations at a new ghat saw the traditional Saryu Aarti, underscoring the Namami Gange Programme's goal of keeping the river clean.

Rao elucidated Ganga's significance as India's economic and cultural lifeline, discussing ongoing conservation efforts. Stressing the importance of treated wastewater, he set a six-month target to address untreated water into the Saryu. Nationwide, over 200 Sewage Treatment Plants are working, with Ayodhya emerging as a model city. Visitors praised the initiative and two key publications highlighted Ganga's rich biodiversity.

