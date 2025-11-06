Left Menu

Assam CIC Resigns Amidst Brother's Arrest in High-Profile Case

Assam's Chief Information Commissioner, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, resigns citing moral grounds following his brother's arrest in the Zubeen Garg death case. Mahanta, elder brother of Shyamkanu Mahanta, resigned after an RTI sought information on the case. He had been appointed CIC in 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 20:41 IST
Assam CIC Resigns Amidst Brother's Arrest in High-Profile Case
Late singer Zubeen Garg (File photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, Assam's Chief Information Commissioner, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, has resigned from his post, citing moral grounds. The decision follows the arrest of his brother, Shyamkanu Mahanta, in connection with the high-profile Zubeen Garg death case.

Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta confirmed his resignation after an RTI application was filed seeking details related to his brother's activities. In his statement, Mahanta indicated that he had addressed his resignation letter to the Assam Governor.

Appointed as the state's CIC in 2023, Mahanta's resignation comes amid the ongoing investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into Zubeen Garg's death. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the SIT will submit their findings by December 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DMK Alliance Plans Statewide Protests Against Electoral Roll Revision

DMK Alliance Plans Statewide Protests Against Electoral Roll Revision

 India
2
DoorDash's Strategic Investment Shake-Up: A Kitchen Reshuffle or a Firestorm?

DoorDash's Strategic Investment Shake-Up: A Kitchen Reshuffle or a Firestorm...

 Global
3
Curbing Misinformation: Nagaland Police Issue Final Notice in Zao Murder Case

Curbing Misinformation: Nagaland Police Issue Final Notice in Zao Murder Cas...

 India
4
Trump's Hush Money Case Gets Fresh Federal Court Review

Trump's Hush Money Case Gets Fresh Federal Court Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025