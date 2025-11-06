Assam CIC Resigns Amidst Brother's Arrest in High-Profile Case

In a surprising turn of events, Assam's Chief Information Commissioner, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, has resigned from his post, citing moral grounds. The decision follows the arrest of his brother, Shyamkanu Mahanta, in connection with the high-profile Zubeen Garg death case.

Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta confirmed his resignation after an RTI application was filed seeking details related to his brother's activities. In his statement, Mahanta indicated that he had addressed his resignation letter to the Assam Governor.

Appointed as the state's CIC in 2023, Mahanta's resignation comes amid the ongoing investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into Zubeen Garg's death. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the SIT will submit their findings by December 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)