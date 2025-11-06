Breaking Barriers: China's Call for Global Green Trade Cooperation

China's Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang has made a compelling appeal for the removal of trade barriers that are hampering the global shift towards sustainable energy. Speaking at a climate summit in Brazil, Ding pushed for 'true multilateralism' to foster worldwide cooperation.

Ding advocated for enhanced international collaboration on green technology and industry. He stressed the importance of removing trade obstacles and ensuring that high-quality green products can move freely to support global sustainable development objectives.

The Vice Premier's remarks underscore the urgency of collective action among world leaders to achieve a more sustainable future.

