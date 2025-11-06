Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: China's Call for Global Green Trade Cooperation

At a global climate summit in Brazil, China's Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang urged for true multilateralism to enhance the global energy transition. He emphasized the need for international cooperation in green technology and the removal of trade barriers to facilitate the free flow of sustainable products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belem | Updated: 06-11-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 21:06 IST
Breaking Barriers: China's Call for Global Green Trade Cooperation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Brazil

China's Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang has made a compelling appeal for the removal of trade barriers that are hampering the global shift towards sustainable energy. Speaking at a climate summit in Brazil, Ding pushed for 'true multilateralism' to foster worldwide cooperation.

Ding advocated for enhanced international collaboration on green technology and industry. He stressed the importance of removing trade obstacles and ensuring that high-quality green products can move freely to support global sustainable development objectives.

The Vice Premier's remarks underscore the urgency of collective action among world leaders to achieve a more sustainable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's VAT Phase-In Plan: A Blow to Small Businesses

Russia's VAT Phase-In Plan: A Blow to Small Businesses

 Global
2
West Bengal Sees Historic Electoral Roll Revision After 23 Years

West Bengal Sees Historic Electoral Roll Revision After 23 Years

 India
3
Boeing Avoids Prosecution in Controversial 737 MAX Case Dismissal

Boeing Avoids Prosecution in Controversial 737 MAX Case Dismissal

 Global
4
High-Octane Battle: Formula 1 Championship Showdown in Brazil

High-Octane Battle: Formula 1 Championship Showdown in Brazil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025