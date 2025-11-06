DoorDash's Strategic Investment Shake-Up: A Kitchen Reshuffle or a Firestorm?

DoorDash's stock experienced a significant decline of 14.2% on Thursday, driven by investor apprehension concerning the company's ambitious investment plans for its 2026 growth strategy, amid increasing cost pressures.

The San Francisco-based company, having intensified its investment in partnerships with firms such as Domino's Pizza and Serve Robotics, missed Wall Street's profit expectations for the third quarter, chiefly due to soaring expenses. Still, these collaborations enhanced its quarterly revenue, and it anticipates fourth-quarter gross merchandise value to exceed market predictions.

Michael Ashley Schulman of Running Point Capital Advisors likened the selloff to a "kitchen reshuffle," emphasizing investors' reservations regarding immediate costs associated with long-term technological and brand partnerships. Despite this reaction, some analysts, including those at Morgan Stanley, were not surprised by the management's continued aggressive investment strategy, given its proven track record of delivering returns.

(With inputs from agencies.)