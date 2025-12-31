Precious Metals Dive as Stock Markets Hold Steady Amid AI Boom

On Wednesday, a selloff in precious metals occurred as investors sought to convert significant annual gains in gold, silver, and platinum into cash ahead of the new year. Simultaneously, stock markets consolidated after a stellar year dominated by AI stock surges and geopolitical concerns.

Silver prices dramatically fell nearly 6% in London post a 150% increase this year, while gold and platinum also saw notable reductions. Yet, European markets consistently hovered near record highs, bolstered by robust performances in banking and weapons stocks, amidst a tumultuous global economic climate.

Investor attention remains fixed on U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate policies as the dollar marked a 9.4% drop for the year. Markets anticipate the appointment of a new Fed chair, potentially Kevin Hassett, which may impact future market dynamics as geopolitical tensions persist, notably concerning China and Taiwan.

